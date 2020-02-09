Oscars 2020: Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson's 'Marriage Story' is a masterpiece

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson

Rating: 4/5

The Oscar hopeful Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, is a gripping and emotionally draining relationship drama that delivers more than expected, leaving fans spellbound.

The film revolves around the marital problems faced by a once in love couple while highlighting the gradual decline of their relationship. The basic story line is simple but clicks due to the flawless writing. The screenplay does a swell job of fleshing out the couple's differences, making it easy for fans to relate to the on-screen action. The writers also refrain from projecting either protagonist as the 'villain', which ups the realism associated with Marriage Story.

The scenes involving Driver and his son have been executed well and convey a lot despite being short and simple. Similarly, the courtroom sequences are mesmerising and might leave the faint of heart shell shocked. It is, however, the confrontation scene which proves to be the 'X factor' of the flick. It starts off a routine note before transforming into am intense and emotional affair, impressing one and all with its organic intensity.

Coming to performances, Driver proves his mettle and highlights the vulnerability of his character like a pro. He manages to underplay things where needed while upping the ante in the intense scenes. He also lets his subdued body language do the talking in some of the key scenes which bears testimony to his abilities as a performer.

Johansson too delivers the goods, handling most of the scenes with effortless ease. Child actor Azhy Robertson's innocent act also proves to be one of the draws of Marriage Story.

The supporting cast serves its purpose quite well.

Divorce is a sensitive issue and Noah Baumbach seems to have handled it with much care. He refrains from giving the quarrels an overtly dramatic feel which bears testimony to his maturity as a storyteller. The director also refrains from focusing too much on the physical side of

Driver and Johansson's reel relational, enabling fans to comprehend the emotional side of things.

The film drags a bit towards the end and it suggests that the editing is not perfect. The other technical departments have been handled well.