Oscars 2020 Best Actor nominees: Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce

The Academy Awards 2020/ Oscars 2020, slated to be held on February 10, are around the corner and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. Just like always, some of the biggest names in the industry are vying for top honours, which makes it a high-stakes affair. The 'Best Actor' category, in particular, is quite exciting as powerhouse performers like Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver are in the running. Here is the complete list of nominees for the honour.

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory): Spanish heartthrob Antonio Banderas impressed all and sundry with his gripping portrayal of a fading film director in the critically-acclaimed drama Pain and Glory. The star bagged the 'Best Actor' award for the movie at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, which makes him a strong contender for the Oscar.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood): Leonardo DiCaprio stole the show with his effective performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and bagged his fourth Oscar nomination in the 'Best Actor' category.

Adam Driver (Marriage Story): Young actor Adam Driver had, last year, grabbed plenty of attention when he got an Oscar nomination in the 'Best Supporting Actor' category for BlacKkKlansman. The Marriage Story actor in contention for the 'Best Actor' award, this time around, which proves he has come a long way.

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker): Joaquin Phoenix earned a nomination because of his stellar portrayal of the titular character in the Todd Phillips-helmed Joker, one of the talked about movies of 2019. Many feel he is a 'hot favourite' to win the award.

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes): Veteran Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce, who earned praise for playing Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio/Pope Francis in Two Popes, too is in the running although this has grabbed lesser attention than expected.