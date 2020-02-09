Oscars 2020: How and where to watch the 92nd Academy Awards

The Oscars 2020 are less than 24 hours away and this has created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. Some of the biggest names from Hollywood are in the running this time around and this suggests that cinephiles are in for a treat. Given its scale and reach, the event is bound to be a big attraction, which should help it garner plenty of eyeballs worldwide. Here is a look at where and when movie buffs in India can catch the 92nd Academy Awards:

Oscars 2020 date: The Oscars 2020 will be held on February 10, 5 am (India time) onwards. The recent past suggests that the ceremony will be around four hours long and feature several memorable moments.

Where to watch the event: The 92nd Academy Awards will be aired on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD, and are likely to get a good TRP.

Will the Oscars 2020 be streamed live? The Oscars 2020 will be streamed live on the popular platform Hotstar and many feel that the show will get record traffic. Fans can also follow the Twitter handle 'The Academy' for the all the official updates on the star-studded night.

Indian connect: Several Indians watched the Academy Awards in 2001 as the Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan had bagged a nomination in the 'Best International Feature Film' category much to the delight of all concerned. Even though the period-drama lost to No Man's Land, it gave fans a reason to rejoice nonetheless. Sadly, India's entry to the Oscars 2020 Gully Boy failed to make the cut, meaning that the event does not have a major India connect this time around.

