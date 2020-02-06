Oscars 2020: Will Ford v Ferrari win the Best Picture award?

Noted director Todd Phillips' critically-acclaimed Joker is considered to be one of the hot favourites to bag the 'Best Picture' award at the Oscars 2020, slated to take place on February 10. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer might, however, lose out to Ford v Ferrari, which is the proverbial 'dark horse' this time around. With the big day almost upon us, here's a look at why the Christian Bale starrer might spring a surprise

History Suggests So: There's no denying the fact that films revolving around real events/figures have grabbed the Oscar for 'Best Picture' on several occasions. The Mahershala Ali starrer Green Book, which earned the honour last time around, is a case in point. The film dealt with the bond between classical and jazz pianist Don Shirley and actor Tony Lip, who once served as the noted composer's bodyguard.

Similarly, the 2011 release The King's Speech, which revolved around the bond between George VI and his language therapist Lionel Logue, too illustrates the Oscars' obsession with real-life dramas.

Ford V Ferrari revolves around the life of Motorsports legend Ken Miles and highlights the tragic events leading to his death, which might help it beat the odds and emerge as the winner.

Layered Narrative: Ford V Ferrari featured a layered narrative. It recreated the frenzy surrounding the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans while highlighting the personal and professional struggles of its star attraction Miles. In doing so, it gave the grand event an emotional connect, making it easier for fans to relate to it. The film also showed its class by beautifully highlighting how the 'common man' is often a pawn in the war between bigwigs.

No Controversy: Joker bagged the nomination for 'Best Picture' because of its sensitive depiction of a violent protagonist. Not surprisingly, the film ran into controversy, grabbing plenty of international attention, which made it the proverbial 'Big Dog' heading into the Oscars season. On the other hand, Ford V Ferrari made the cut despite not being half as controversial as the psychological-thriller and this bears testimony to the craftsmanship of those associated with the film.