Oscars 2021: Here are the nominees for 'Actress in a Supporting Role'

The Oscars 2021, a grand celebration of excellence in cinema, are less than a week away much to the delight of movie buffs. Some of the biggest names from the film world are vying for top honours this time around, which suggests a keen contest is on the cards. The 'Actress in a Supporting Role' category, in particular, is an intriguing one. Here is a look at the five stars who are set to lock horns with each other for the coveted award.

Maria Bakalova ('Borat 2')

The Bulgarian actor essayed the role of the titular character's daughter in the wacky yet hard-hitting Borat 2, a sequel to the cult film Borat. Her scenes with her father, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, were quite goofy. Many feel that her character added a new layer to the film, helping it match the standards set by the prequel.

Olivia Colman ('The Father')

Olivia did justice to a draining character in the dementia drama The Father, which featured seasoned performer Anthony Hopkins in the lead. Her scenes with the The Two Popes actor were the backbone of the film.

Glenn Close ('Hillbilly Elegy')

Hillbilly Elegy was an emotional drama that revolved around what happens when a Yale student returns home following a personal emergency. Glenn essayed the role of the protagonist's grandmother, impressing fans with her relatable performance. The film was directed by Ron Howard, the man behind popular films such as Solo and Inferno, and featured Amy Adams in the lead.

Amanda Seyfried ('Mank')

Director David Fincher's magnum opus Mank revolved around the life of the legendary writer Herman J Mankiewicz and highlighted his association with the movie Citizen Kane. Amanda essayed the role of actor and producer Marion Davies, who allegedly served as an inspiration for a character in the classic. Amanda delivered a sincere performance, rising to the occasion when needed.

Youn Yuh-jung ('Minari')

Youn Yuh-jung, who has been an integral part of South Korean cinema for nearly five decades, garnered international acclaim for her work in Minari. The film revolved around the life of an immigrant family and featured her in the role of a caring grandmother. The consensus is that her invested performance was as relatable as anything can be.