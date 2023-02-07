'Kabzaa' film to release on Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday

Pan-India Kannada film 'Kabzaa' to hit screens on late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday

The pan-India release starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran will release on March 17

  Feb 07 2023
The theatrical poster for 'Kabzaa', all set to release on March 17. Credit: Twitter / @KabzaaM

The much-awaited Kannada movie, Kabzaa, which is a pan-India release starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran, will be released on the silver screen on March 17. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

Fans are celebrating the announcement from the film's team. The movie's title song, which was released only recently, has become an instant hit among fans. The movie's posters and rushes have also garnered love and affection.

Kabzaa is directed by the acclaimed director R Chandru, who has delivered a number of superhits. The film has already earned its place on IMDb's list of most-awaited movies.

 

