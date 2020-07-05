Payal Rajput says she is not doing a special number in Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’

A few websites had recently reported that actress Payal Rajput had agreed to do a special number in the eagerly-awaited Indian 2, which created a great deal of buzz among fans. The RX 100 star has, now, reacted to these reports and made it clear that she is not a part of the magnum opus, In an Instagram post, she said that she was not even approached by the makers and urged her well-wishers to refrain from believing rumours.

Payal also clarified that she is not a part of the much-hyped Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and ‘Karnataka Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna.

Indian 2, helmed by ace filmmaker Shankar, is a vigilante-drama and features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. A sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/ Hindustani, the biggie is likely to have political/ patriotic undertones and touch upon the fight against corruption.

The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with ‘Ulaga Nayagan’. The actress will reportedly be seen playing the role of an aged woman in the flick and this makes it an important release for her. The cast includes Rakul Preet and Aval actor Siddharth. Some time ago, it was reported that Akshay Kumar was in talks to play a key role in Indian 2, which piqued \curiosity. This, however, might turn out to be nothing more than a rumour.

The buzz is that the makers want it hit to hit screens during Pongal/ Sankranti but this might not be possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on its status once the current situation improves and things return to normal.

On the other hand, Pushpa is a hard-hitting drama and features ‘Bunny’ in the role of a lorry driver.

Coming back to Payal, the star was last seen in box office dud Disco Raja that featured Ravi Teja in the lead. She has the Tamil horror-thriller Angel in her kitty.