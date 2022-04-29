'Pehli Baar': Javed Ali's new single is a celebration of love

Javed Ali's 'Pehli Baar' is a grand celebration of love

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 29 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 15:51 ist
The official poster of 'Pehli Baar'. Credit: IANS Photo

Known for his soulful voice, singer Javed Ali has come out with his latest single Pehli Baar, which he says is all about the "intoxication of love".

The romantic track penned by Kumaar and composed by Rochak Kohli takes the audiences through a story of love and discovery set against the beautiful backdrop of snow clad mountains. Featuring actors Abhishek Singh and Deeksha Kaushal, 'Pehli Baar' is directed by Sartaj Singh Pannu and is a beautiful love ballad that captures the essence of love.

Adds composer Rochak Kohli: We kept the composition simple and melodious with Pehli Baar. It's the kind of song you can play while driving in your car, sipping on your cup of tea or even reminiscing your haydays."

Pehli Baar is about the newness, freshness and initial rush of love and how love is a journey and not just the destination." quotes the lyricist Kumaar.

Director Sartaj Singh Pannu adds: "We shot this track in the mountains and the couple is filmed trekking through the snow-clad mountains as they discover the love between them. The audience will see some great chemistry between Abhishek and Deeksha who breathe life to Javed Ali's incredible vocals."

Abhishek Singh said: "Filming this music video was a very different experience because Deeksha and I had to emote and act while we were actually freezing owing to the low temperatures. We've captured some breathtaking visuals in the song and I love how it has turned out."

"It was challenging; but a lot of fun shooting for hours in the snow. I hope the camaraderie Abhishek and I share reflects in our chemistry on screen in Pehli Baar," adds Deeksha Kaushal

Pehli Baar sung by Javed Ali and composed by Rochak Kohli is produced by T-Series. Featuring Abhishek Singh and Deeksha Kaushal, the song is directed by Sartaj Singh Pannu and is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

