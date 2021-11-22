'Phool Aur Kaante' turns 30: Do you know the Ajay Devgn-starrer was inspired by a Malayalam movie?

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn began his career on this day in 1991 when his film Phool Aur Kaante released in theatres amid fanfare, emerging as a big hit at the box office. While almost everyone is aware of its rich legacy not many know that the film was loosely-based on Mammootty's popular Malayalam flick Parampara, which featured the 'Megastar' in two distinct roles. The Mollywood movie revolved around what happens when the protagonist teams up with his estranged father to protect rescue his son from kidnap. While the Hindi version borrowed elements from the Malayalam version, the plot was tweaked to suit the Bollywood crowd. Moreover, Devgn did not play a double role in the biggie.

Phool Aur Kaante, directed by Kuku Kohli, attained cult status because of the Raju Chacha hero's stylish entry scene that catered to the younger audience. Its cast included Madhoo, Amrish Puri and Raza Murad. Phool Aur Kaante was officially remade in Telugu as Varasudu with Nagarjuna in the lead. The Tollywood version was directed by E V.V Satyanarayana and appealed to the target audience. It featured Nagma, 'Super Star' Krishna, Babu Mohan and Srikanth in key roles.

Phool Aur Kaante helped Devgn get a foothold in the industry. He subsequently consolidated his standing in the industry with films such as Dilwale, Vijaypath, Ishq, Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Lajja. The actor experimented with his reel image with the Golmaal franchise, which appealed to those fond of mindless comedies. The Singham series proved to be a gamechanger for the intense actor as it helped him connect with the masses.

He also received praise for his work in Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Omkara, and Bhoot. The star remains a force to be reckoned with despite the emergence of young actors. This became amply clear when Tanhaji, his last major theatrical release, emerged as a blockbuster. He is awaiting the release of Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which features him in the role of the freedom fighter. The biggie has an impressive cast headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan and will hit the screens on January 7, 2022. He will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titlar role. The star's other projects include the comedy Thank God, MayDay and the web series Rudra