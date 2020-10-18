Pooja Hegde not playing double role in Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam'

A few websites had recently reported that actor Pooja Hegde would be seen playing a double role in the eagerly-awaited Radhe Shyam, co-starring pan-India hero Prabhas, and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. 'Aravinda' has now reacted to the rumours and made a revelation about her role in the biggie.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Pooja said that she does not play a double role in Radhe Shyam and that her character is in a 'space' that she has never explored before. The Maharshi star also clarified that the film is not a mythological drama even though the characters are inspired by Lord Krishna and Radha.

"My character is not the mythological Radha. We have just been inspired by the iconic lovers," she added.

Major portions of the film are being shot in Italy amid a second surge in Covid-19 cases. According to Pooja, the risk associated with shooting under the challenging circumstances cannot be ruled out even though the cast and crew are following a 'no hug' policy while shooting.

She added that the first couple of days were difficult but the team soon adjusted to the 'new normal'.

Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna, is being shot at exotic locations and is expected to cater to the tastes of the pan-India audience. Being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, it reportedly features quite a few classy romantic sequences with a light dose of action. It, however, is unlikely to have too many mass scenes.

It is slated to hit screens in multiple languages in 2021.

Coming back to Pooja, she is going through a terrific phase on the work front, The sincere performer was last seen in the Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that did well at the box office despite facing competition from the Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. She will soon be in Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Akhil Akkineni. She also has Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in her kitty.