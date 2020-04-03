Pooja Hegde shares throwback photo and a relatable message amidst coronavirus crisis

Pooja Hegde recently shared a throwback photo in which she is seen celebrating Christmas in Vienna and said that she had initially thought that 2020 would be a terrific year for everyone. Her post indicates that she is heartbroken about the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has brought life to a standstill.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced several production houses to push back the release dates of major films. F9, Sooryavanshi, 83, A Quiet Place 2, V and No Time to Die are some biggies that will not be arriving in theatres as planned. The shoots of films such as Acharya, Radhe and the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey have been suspended to avoid large gatherings and bring the situation under control.

Coming back to Pooja, she was last seen in the Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that marked her second collaboration with Allu Arjun. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, did well at the box office despite releasing a day after Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. It had a strong supporting cast that included Tabu, Mollywood actor Jayaram and Murali Sharma.

Pooja recently shot for Prabhas 20 in Georgia amid the COVID-19 scare and this ruffled a few feathers. The team had planned to shoot for an extended period but dropped the plan keeping in mind the safety of all concerned. Filming is likely to resume once things return to normal. Prabhas 20 is touted to be a romantic-drama and features Prabhas in a new avatar. It is slated to hit screens later this year.

The Mumbai woman will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, marking her first collaboration with Salman Khan. She also has a film with young hero Akhil Akkineni in her kitty.