Prabhas fans get into a war of words with Yash supporters on Twitter ahead of 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser launch

  • Jan 06 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 15:26 ist
It is no secret that Tollywood actor Prabhas and Kannada cinema's favourite mass hero Yash are popular names in the film industry. "Darling' emerged as a force to be reckoned with when Baahubali opened to a thunderous response at the box office. He consolidated his standing with Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Yash, on the other hand, hit the jackpot with KGF. The similarities between their career graphs have often resulted in comparisons between the pan-India stars. 

In the latest development, Yash and Prabhas fans are arguing on Twitter for obvious reasons. While 'Rocky Bhai' fans feel that he is a bigger star than Prabhas, 'Darlings' feel that the Mirchi actor has accomplished more than the Sandalwood heart-throb. 

This Twitter feud comes at a time when Yash is awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2, directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The teaser of the biggie will be released on Friday (January 8), to coincide with his birthday. The actioner. a sequel to the previously-mentioned KGF, revolves around the protagonist's rise to power and is expected to be a feast for the masses. 

It has a stellar cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. KGF Chapter 2 was expected to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the pandemic. 

Prabhas, on the other hand, will soon be teaming up with Prashanth Neel for Salaar that is touted to be an actioner. The film is reportedly an adaptation of the director's Kannada movie Ugramm and might feature Disha Patani as the leading lady opposite the 'Young Rebel Star'. 

Prabhas will next be seen in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and features Pooja Hegde as the star's love interest. The 41-year-old also has Prabhas 21 and the Om Raut-helmed Adipurush in his kitty. 

