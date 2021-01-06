Prabhas fans get into a war of words with Yash supporters on Twitter ahead of 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser launch

It is no secret that Tollywood actor Prabhas and Kannada cinema's favourite mass hero Yash are popular names in the film industry. "Darling' emerged as a force to be reckoned with when Baahubali opened to a thunderous response at the box office. He consolidated his standing with Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Yash, on the other hand, hit the jackpot with KGF. The similarities between their career graphs have often resulted in comparisons between the pan-India stars.

In the latest development, Yash and Prabhas fans are arguing on Twitter for obvious reasons. While 'Rocky Bhai' fans feel that he is a bigger star than Prabhas, 'Darlings' feel that the Mirchi actor has accomplished more than the Sandalwood heart-throb.

Sahoo ko lavish budget abd scale pr bnaya gya tha promotion bhi esahi tha

Yash >>>>prabhas

Any day — beingsahil pathan (@pathan_being) January 4, 2021

No offence to prabhas but Yash attitude nd his style in KGF was soo good 👌 his style nd attitude is d primary reason y kgf is superhit — Ishita Kapoor💙 (@Ishitakapoor112) January 4, 2021

After BB series ,Prabhas proved himself with saaho..let yash prove himself after kgf series,phir uska naam prabhas ke saath mention karna — fan girl of prabhas (@Prahi16523) January 4, 2021

Who is prabhas before Bahubali 😂Vijays highest grossed movie collected 300 crores,tell me about the highest grossed movie of Prabhas before Bahubali, Rajamouli made prabhas famous outside telugu states nd now yash is also a pan India star like prabhas — Sachin S (@SachinS07662899) December 31, 2020

Neel can make many #KGF s, but not every hero can even come close to Yash's performance, whether he's a so-called Pan India star or whoever.#Salaar #KGFChapter2 #Prabhas — Bugs Bunny (@77destinyschild) January 1, 2021

This Twitter feud comes at a time when Yash is awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2, directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The teaser of the biggie will be released on Friday (January 8), to coincide with his birthday. The actioner. a sequel to the previously-mentioned KGF, revolves around the protagonist's rise to power and is expected to be a feast for the masses.

It has a stellar cast that includes Srinidhi Shetty, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. KGF Chapter 2 was expected to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the pandemic.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will soon be teaming up with Prashanth Neel for Salaar that is touted to be an actioner. The film is reportedly an adaptation of the director's Kannada movie Ugramm and might feature Disha Patani as the leading lady opposite the 'Young Rebel Star'.

Prabhas will next be seen in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and features Pooja Hegde as the star's love interest. The 41-year-old also has Prabhas 21 and the Om Raut-helmed Adipurush in his kitty.