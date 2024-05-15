Streetlights: BBMP to continue with existing contractors for 6 months

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to continue with the existing contractors, who maintain street lights in all eight zones for a period of six months.
The extension, without floating fresh tenders, has been given in the backdrop of the civic body’s plan to replace all 5 lakh street lights with LED bulbs by engaging a new service provider.
In 2023-24, the BBMP had engaged about three dozen contractors for the operation and maintenance of street lights at an estimated cost of Rs 56.30 crore. The civic body spent another Rs 300 crore towards paying the electricity bill of BESCOM.
For the first six months of 2024-25, the BBMP will engage the same service providers by paying Rs 29.83 crore.
The civic body – which has engaged a private firm as transaction advisor – plans to keep in place the new system by September this year. As per the baseline survey to understand the presumptive consumption, the BBMP will see a three-fold decrease in its electricity bill to Rs 86 crore but the maintenance cost will double to Rs 96 crore. This has raised doubts about the huge cost needed to maintain LED bulbs.
