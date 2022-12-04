Producer Nitin Manmohan suffers heart attack

Producer Nitin Manmohan suffers heart attack, hospitalised

The veteran filmmaker reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday evening and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 04 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 18:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

 Film producer Nitin Manmohan, known for backing movies such as Bol Radha Bol and Laadla, has been admitted to a private hospital for cardiac issues, a hospital official said on Sunday.

The veteran filmmaker reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday evening and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

According to a hospital official, Nitin is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"He was admitted to the hospital last night due to cardiac issues. He came in very critical condition. He is in the ICU,” the official told PTI.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana

Entertainment News
heart attack

