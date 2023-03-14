Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'Gandhadagudi-Journey of A True Hero' to premiere on Prime Video on March 17

Prime Video on Tuesday announced documentary-feature GG: Gandhadagudi – Journey of A True Hero, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, will premiere on Friday on the late Kannada star's 48th birth anniversary.

The film is written and directed by award-winning wildlife photographer-filmmaker, Amoghavarsha.

It is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions, in association with Mudskipper.

B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the soundtrack of the docu-feature, billed as an epic musical celebration of Karnataka.

In the docu-feature, Puneeth Rajkumar and Amoghavarsha set out on a trip in the wilderness of India to capture the abundant wildlife, scenic beauty, water bodies, and the forgotten tales.

The audience will get to experience 7 different worlds - from thick rainforests to rocky scrublands, from mountains to oceans. It’s an experiential journey through India’s untouched lands like never before.

The feature will also give insights into Puneeth Rajkumar’s extraordinary lineage, his father, the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar.

Known as Kannada cinema's reigning star, Puneeth Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest in October 2021.

His wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, said Gandhadagudi was the Kannada star's dream project.

"The film was Appu’s dream project and he always wanted to do something about environmental conservation. The film was showered with an overwhelmingly positive response by Appu’s fans and audiences in Karnataka, and we felt it was a natural progression for the world to witness this beautiful journey.

"We are grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the journey of this film. We have collaborated with Prime Video many times in the past and are thrilled that through our long-standing association we can take Appu’s last film to his fans and audiences across the country on his birth anniversary," she said in a statement.

Director Amoghavarsha said Gandhadagudi is a window into the unseen, mystical India and "showcases a unique eastern view of our relationship with nature".

"As a country of 1.4 billion+ people we still have the largest number of tigers and elephants roaming freely - and Gandhadagudi tries to answer this enigma.

"I’m extremely happy that the audience can journey with Puneeth and uncover, experience these never before seen wonders and a slice of his real, raw self. I am thrilled that through Prime Video the docu-feature will reach out to a wider audience in the country," the director said.