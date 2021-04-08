'Yuvarathnaa' to release on Amazon Prime on Friday

Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Yuvarathnaa' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday

It is releasing on OTT merely eight days after hitting the screens

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2021, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 14:14 ist
The official poster of 'Yuvarathnaa'. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's latest movie Yuvarathnaa is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow (April 9), merely eight days after its theatrical release. The decision was taken keeping in mind the new restrictions that have been put in place in Karnataka due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases.
 

The film opened to a good response at the box office on April 1, collecting around Rs 10 crore on day 1. The government instructed all theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity on April 2, which affected its performance. The implementation of these restrictions was ultimately pushed back to April 7 after 'Appu' and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce requested the government to do so.

Also read: 'Yuvarathnaa' review: When message meets entertainment

The film had a good opening week but many feel that it was not able to reach its potential due to the Covid-19 situation. The general perception is that the early digital premiere will help Yuvarathnaa get wide patronage, which would not have been possible under the current situation.
 

Interestingly, this is not the first film to release on OTT shortly after hitting the screens. The Kollywood movie Master, starring Vijay, premiered on Amazon Prime Video two weeks after arriving in theatres. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Covid-19 crisis may result in a situation where films release in theatres and on OTT on the same day. A similar model is being followed in Hollywood
 

Coming back to Yuvarathnaa, it is a commercial drama that revolves around what happens when a young man decides to take on the corrupt. The film has received rave reviews for its impressive presentation and strong message. It features Sayyeshaa as the leading lady and marks her Sandalwood debut.
 

With Yuvarathnaa making an impact, Puneeth is set to turn his attention to James. The film is touted to be an action-drama and reunites him with his Raajakumara co-star Priya Anand. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yuvarathnaa
Puneeth Rajkumar
Sandalwood actor
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

India's worsening gender gap worrying

India's worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

 