Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Yuvarathnaa' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's latest movie Yuvarathnaa is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow (April 9), merely eight days after its theatrical release. The decision was taken keeping in mind the new restrictions that have been put in place in Karnataka due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases.



The film opened to a good response at the box office on April 1, collecting around Rs 10 crore on day 1. The government instructed all theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity on April 2, which affected its performance. The implementation of these restrictions was ultimately pushed back to April 7 after 'Appu' and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce requested the government to do so.

Also read: 'Yuvarathnaa' review: When message meets entertainment

The film had a good opening week but many feel that it was not able to reach its potential due to the Covid-19 situation. The general perception is that the early digital premiere will help Yuvarathnaa get wide patronage, which would not have been possible under the current situation.



Interestingly, this is not the first film to release on OTT shortly after hitting the screens. The Kollywood movie Master, starring Vijay, premiered on Amazon Prime Video two weeks after arriving in theatres. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Covid-19 crisis may result in a situation where films release in theatres and on OTT on the same day. A similar model is being followed in Hollywood



#Master and now #Yuvarathnaa is premiering early on OTT.. I guess the US scenario of #WarnerBros - #HBOMax day and date release is not far away.. With 2nd wave firmly on, Hindi biggies can go for simultaneous theater and OTT release in the next two to three months.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 8, 2021

Coming back to Yuvarathnaa, it is a commercial drama that revolves around what happens when a young man decides to take on the corrupt. The film has received rave reviews for its impressive presentation and strong message. It features Sayyeshaa as the leading lady and marks her Sandalwood debut.



With Yuvarathnaa making an impact, Puneeth is set to turn his attention to James. The film is touted to be an action-drama and reunites him with his Raajakumara co-star Priya Anand.