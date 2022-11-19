R Balki’s 'Chup' to stream on ZEE5 on November 25

Filmmaker R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist is set to have its OTT premiere on ZEE5 on November 25, the streamer announced Saturday.

Starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary, the thriller chronicles the story of a psychopath killer targeting film critics. The movie had received mixed reviews from the critics when it was released in theatres on September 23.

Balki said Chup, which is billed as a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool, is a film made around the sensitivity of an artist.

"Chup is a story that examines the insensitivity towards an artist’s work and also the flaw in the reaction of the artist towards such criticism. Its a film about the dangerous consequences of mistaking responsibility for power," the director said in a statement.

With its world digital premiere on ZEE5, the film will be available to viewers in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said they aim to offer diverse content to their viewers.

"At ZEE5, we strive to enthral our viewers with something new; Chup: Revenge of the Artist has a gripping, entertaining, and unique concept with a stellar cast," Kalra said.

"Chup is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), and Gauri Shinde