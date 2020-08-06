Rachita Ram to star in Kannada remake of Nayanthara’s ‘Kolamavu Kokila’?

There’s no denying the fact that Rachita Ram is a reasonably popular name in the Kannada film industry. The sincere performer has carved a niche for herself with her charismatic screen presence and impressive selection of roles. She has also worked with the likes of Sudeep and ‘Real Star’ Upendra, proving that she means business. According to a report carried by the New Indian Express, the I Love You actress is set to team up with RJ-turned-director Mayuraa Raghavendra for the Sandalwood remake of the Tamil hit Kolamavu Kokila.

The upcoming filmmaker had impressed a section of the audience with his debut film Kannad Gothilla and given proof of his abilities. Many feel that the eagerly-awaited remake has the potential to establish him as a force to be reckoned with.

Kolamavu Kokila. directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, featured ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara in the lead and hit the right notes with its engaging presentation. The film, touted to be a black-comedy, revolved around what happens when a woman from a simple background starts smuggling drugs. It received rave reviews and helped ‘Thalaivi’ consolidate her standing in the industry. The cast of the sleeper hit included ace comedian Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Cheenu Mohan and RS Shivaji.

Remaking Kolamavu Kokila is a safe bet as the film has a relatable plot. A lot will, however, depend on whether the director is able to adapt it to suit the Kannada sensibilities. If things go as planned, it might turn out to be a gamechanger for all concerned.

Coming back to Rachita, she will soon be turning her attention to the Prem-directed Ek Love Ya that features her in a new avatar. She also has Ramesh Aravind’s 100 in her kitty. The star has also wrapped up the shoot of Super Machi, marking her Telugu debut. It remains to be seen whether these films add a new dimension to her career.