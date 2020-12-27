'Radhe' to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali': 4 upcoming Salman Khan movies to look forward to

Actor Salman Khan, who began his career with a supporting role in the 1986 release Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, has over the years impressed the aam janta with his bindass personality and screen presence. Many feel that his bond with the masses is one of the main reasons he remains a force to be reckoned with despite the emergence of younger actors. On Sunday, as 'Bhai' turns 55, here is a look at his upcoming movies.

Radhe

Radhe, which marks Salman Khan's second consecutive collaboration with Dabangg 3 helmer Prabhudeva, is an actioner that revolves around the journey of a deadly gangster. The film has an impressive cast that includes Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. It was supposed to hit the theatres this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Antim

The mass hero will be seen playing the role of a cop in the Mahesh Manjrekar-directed biggie, which is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The buzz is that the action-drama will be more gripping than the original version. Antim features actor Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law, in a key role. The 'first glimpse' of Antim was unveiled a few days ago, much to the delight of fans.

Kick 2

The action-thriller, a sequel to the 2014 hit Kick, will see Salman reprising the role of 'Devil' from the first part. The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed film might release sometime in 2022. The buzz is that it will be shot on a big budget and feature a 'whacky' storyline. It is likely go on the floors next year.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman will be teaming up with pan-India actor Pooja Hegde for Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is touted to be an adaptation/remake of actor Ajith Kumar's Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The Farhan Samji-directed movie will reportedly feature 'Bhai' in a desi avatar, helping him add a new dimension to his career