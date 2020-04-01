Rajeev Khandelwal: There was a moment of nervousness while accepting ‘Marzi’

Rajeev Khandelwal, who made his digital debut with the ALT Balaji offering Haq Se, is back in the limelight with the Voot Select original Marzi. The show, helmed by Anil Senior, revolves around what happens when a doctor and his ‘crush’ meet for a dinner date. Speaking exclusively to DH, the Aamir actor opens up about doing Marzi, his professional journey and the impact of the 21-day lockdown that has been implemented in view of the coronavirus outbreak in India.

What encouraged you to give the nod to Marzi?

I liked the storyline of Marzi as it is relatable and deals with a topical subject. I said yes to the project in no time even though there was a moment of nervousness as this was a new genre for me.

How was the experience of working on the show?

It was a good experience as Anil Senior has a different way of shooting. There were points where I had my take on things and he had his, so we shot versions.

How different an experience is a web series web compared to a TV show or a movie?

I don’t think there is much of a difference in my approach to the art. The difference is there only for the consumer. However, in the TV industry deadlines are tighter, which is not the case when we work on films or web shows.

What is your most memorable project?

Every project has been memorable in one way or the other as I have always explored new mediums and genres with my work.

Any dream roles?

I find doing roles without a reference point to be quite thrilling. If I do a remake then there will be a point of reference (diluting the experience) so I do not have any dream roles.

What is the key to survival in the entertainment world?

There are no rules for finding success in the industry. You just have to create your own standards. Moreover, everyone has her or her definition of ‘success’ so there are no fixed parameters. One needs to believe in himself and refrain from trying to following someone’s graph/advice.

What is your take on the 21-day lockdown?

Everyone has been affected by it. I am stuck in Goa and have not been able to return to Mumbai. There is a lot of worry and one cannot be happy under these circumstances.