Rajinikanth lauds Suriya for winning Best Actor award for 'Soorarai Pottru' at the 68th National Film Awards

Rajinikanth lauds Suriya for 'Soorarai Pottru' award

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 23 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 18:35 ist
Top star Rajinikanth on Saturday lauded actor Suriya and others for winning various honours at the 68th National Film Awards.

The awards were announced on Friday and Suriya shared the Best Actor award for Soorarai Pottru with Ajay Devgn.

The movie also won Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and director Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for GV Prakash Kumar.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth extended his wishes to Suriya, Kongara and all others who won the awards.


Credit: Twitter/@rajinikanth

 

