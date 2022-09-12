Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya welcomes second baby

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya welcomes second baby

The newborn baby is Soundarya’s first child with businessman Vishagan

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 12 2022, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 16:33 ist
Soundarya shared the news of the birth of her baby boy on Instagram on Sunday night. Credit: Instagram/ @soundaryaarajinikant

Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth has welcomed her second child.

Soundarya shared the news of the birth of her baby boy on Instagram on Sunday night. She revealed the newborn has been named Veer.

"With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed,” she wrote along side pictures capturing her whole pregnancy.

 

The newborn baby is Soundarya’s first child with businessman Vishagan. The couple got married in 2019.

She has a son named Ved from her first marriage to businessman Ashwin Ramkumar.

The filmmaker, best known for her directorial debut “Kochadaiiyaan” (2014), starring her father Rajinikanth, also thanked the team of doctors.

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and industry colleagues, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Rajnikanth
Soundarya Rajinikanth

What's Brewing

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III's name has loaded history

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

 