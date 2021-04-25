Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' to wrap up shoot by May 10?

Kollywood legend Rajinikanth will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Annaatthe, one of the biggest films of the year. Its shoot is progressing at brisk speed amid Covid-19 safety protocols. According to a report carried by the Times of India, the shoot will be wrapped up by May 10. The team will, thereafter, turn its attention to the post production process.



Annaatthe is touted to be a rural drama and marks the veteran actor's first collaboration with ace filmmaker 'Siruthai' Siva. It has an emotional plot that reportedly revolves around family bonding. The cast includes Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, actor-politician Khushbu and Soori. There were previously talks of Telugu actor Gopichand essaying the villain in the film but the 'Macho Star' dismissed the rumours.

Annaatthe is expected to hit the screens later year.

Rajinikanth is going through busy phase on the work front. He impressed fans with his work in the pan-India movie 2.0, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. It was a sequel to the 2010 Enthiran, which was dubbed in Hindi as Robot, and featured Akshay Kumar as the antagonist.

Rajinikanth also delivered the goods with the Pongal biggie Petta, which marked his first collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj. 'Thalaivar', however, suffered a setback when A R Murugadoss' Darbar failed to live up to the expectations. It remains to be seen wether Annaatthe helps him score a big hit.

Siva, on the other hand, gave strong proof of his abilities when Viswasam opened to a thunderous at the box office in 2019 and emerged as a blockbuster, outperforming Petta. It was a rural drama and featured Ajith Kumar-Nayanthara in the lead.