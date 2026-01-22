<p>Vadodara: UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday.</p><p>UP Warriorz retained the same team from the last match, while Gujarat brought in Danni Wyatt-Hodge in place of Georgia Wareham.</p>.‘Will place strong and competitive bid in coming months': Adar Poonawalla confirms interest in buying RCB.<p>Teams:</p><p>Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur and Happy Kumari.</p><p>UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey and Kranti Gaud.</p>