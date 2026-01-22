Menu
WPL 2026 | UP Warriorz opt to bowl against Gujarat Giants

UP Warriorz retained the same team from the last match, while Gujarat brought in Danni Wyatt-Hodge in place of Georgia Wareham.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 14:20 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 14:20 IST
