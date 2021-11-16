Ramesh Aravind's '100' to hit screens on November 19

Ramesh Aravind's latest movie '100' to hit the screens on November 19

The film is touted to be a thriller and features Ramesh Aravind in a rugged look

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 16 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 15:47 ist
The official poster of '100'. Credit: Twitter/@Ramesh_aravind

Popular Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind is ready to treat audiences with 100, a crime thriller to be released on November 19. He has also directed the movie and is seen in a rugged look.

Actress Rachita Ram and Poorna are in the lead roles. The music is composed Ravi Basrur while cinematography is by Satya Hegde. The film is produced by M. Ramesh Reddy and Uma under Suraj Production banner.

The posters and promos of the crime thriller have created a buzz among the audience. The plot revolves around the latest events in social networking and mobile technology. The movie also dwells on the disturbing and dark side of social media.

Ramesh Aravind, mostly seen in soft, romantic characters is coming out with a new avatar as a police officer. The film's team says Ramesh Aravind will also be seen in a chase scene involving more than 100 vehicles.

Vishwakarna, Prakash Belawadi, Shobhraj, Raju Talikote are seen in major roles.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ramesh Aravind
Kannada cinema
Sandalwood

What's Brewing

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 