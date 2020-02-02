Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to release on December 4, 2020

The first installment of Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated Brahmastra trilogy finally has a release date and it is December 4, 2020.

The long in the making project will feature Mukerji's frequent collaborator Ranbir Kapoor besides Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The announcement was made by the cast in a funny video that was shared by Alia on Instagram.

In the clip, recorded by Alia, Ranbir is seen gruelling Ayan about the delays in the film and incessantly asking the director about the film's final release date.

Bachchan is also present in the video but he only reacts when Ayan says that he has a release date for Brahmastra part one and that is December 4, 2020.

"Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise," Alia captioned the video.

The megastar also shared the news on Twitter, saying, Brahmāstra.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 and Ayan is not allowed to change it now!"

The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The movie was earlier set to come out in December 2019 but Ayan had postponed it to summer 2020, saying he needed more time in order to get the film's VFX right.