'RC 15': Ram Charan-Shankar's movie titled 'Sarkarodu'?

Telugu star Ram Charan's film with ace filmmaker Shankar has been titled Sarkarodu, according to sources close to DH. The same will be announced on the star's 37th birthday on March 27.

After shooting at some picturesque locations in Pune and Satara, the crew recently finished their latest schedule in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry.

The biggie, being referred to as RC 15, is touted to be a political drama that revolves around electoral reforms. It stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with the 'Mega Power Star'. The two were previously seen together in the Boyapati Sreenu-directed Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which hit the screens in 2019.

'RC 15' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.