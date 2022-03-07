'RC 15': Ram Charan-Shankar's movie titled 'Sarkarodu'?

'RC 15': Ram Charan-Shankar's movie titled 'Sarkarodu'?

'RC 15' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish

NP Jayaraman
NP Jayaraman,
  • Mar 07 2022, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 21:49 ist
The official poster of 'RC 15'. Credit: IMDb

Telugu star Ram Charan's film with ace filmmaker Shankar has been titled Sarkarodu, according to sources close to DH. The same will be announced on the star's 37th birthday on March 27.

After shooting at some picturesque locations in Pune and Satara, the crew recently finished their latest schedule in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry.  

The biggie, being referred to as RC 15, is touted to be a political drama that revolves around electoral reforms. It stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with the 'Mega Power Star'. The two were previously seen together in the Boyapati Sreenu-directed Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which hit the screens in 2019.

'RC 15' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

ram charan
Shankar
S Shankar
Telugu cinema
Telugu
Entertainment News
Entertainment
Kiara Advani

What's Brewing

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

 