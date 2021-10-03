'RC 15' update: Srikanth joins the cast of Ram Charan's upcoming movie

Actor Srikanth joins the cast of 'RC 15'

Popular actor Ram Charan is set to collaborate with ace filmmaker S Shankar for a pan-India movie, titled RC 15, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. In the latest development, actor Srikanth has been roped in to play a negative role in the biggie. The star confirmed his association with the movie during a recent media interaction but refrained from giving out any further details. The general perception is that the bankable performer is a good addition to the cast and may help the film get wider patronage in the Telugu states. 

RC 15 is touted to be a political thriller with a strong message and may have shades of the yesteryear classic Mudhalvan, which was later remade in Hindi as Nayak. The biggie stars Kiara Advani, who garnered attention with her work in the Bollywood blockbuster Kabir Singh, and marks her second collaboration with the 'Mega Power Star'. The two were previously seen together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which was released in 2019. The film is being backed by Dil Raju, one of the biggest names in Tollywood, and will hit the screens in multiple languages. The films tunes are being composed by S Thaman, the sensation behind hit songs such as Butta Bumma and OMG Daddy. He shares a special association with Shankar as he previously acted in his film Boys. 

Srikanth, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen alongside Balakrishna in Akhanda. The film is touted to be an actioner and has been directed by Boyapati Srinu, who had previously collaborated with 'Nata Simha' for Simha and Legend

Charan, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the period drama Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). It features Jr NTR as the parallel lead and will hit the screens on January 7. 'Mr C' also has Chiranjeevi's Acharya in his kitty. 

