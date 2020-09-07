Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh

In a new twist in the case involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his live-in-partner Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against the actor’s New Delhi-based sister Priyanka Singh for forgery and sending a bogus prescription.

Rhea has filed the complaint at the Bandra police station, copies of which have been sent to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The complaint has been filed against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for forgery under Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and TeleMedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.

“They have sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out-Patient Department person when he was in Mumbai on 8 June 2020 prescribing Scheduled Drugs which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any narcotic or psychotropic substance listed in the NDPS Act,” Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.