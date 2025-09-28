Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government striving to get 'Chhath Puja' included in UNESCO's cultural heritage list: PM Modi

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also pointed out that some time ago, on account of similar efforts by the government, Kolkata's Durga Puja also became a part of this UNESCO list.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 10:32 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiChhath PujaUNESCO

Follow us on :

Follow Us