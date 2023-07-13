Roshann Meka to play Mohanlal's son in 'Vrushabha'

Vrushabha, a multilingual epic action entertainer, launched amidst much fanfare recently, announced megastar Mohanlal playing the lead actor’s role in the film. There is a lot of excitement about who will be playing the pivotal role of his son in the film. Breaking the bubble the makers announced that they have roped Telugu actor and star kid Roshann Meka to play Mohanlal’s son in the movie.

TELUGU ACTOR ROSHANN MEKA TO PORTRAY MOHANLAL’S SON IN PAN-INDIA FILM ‘VRUSHABHA’... #RoshannMeka - who has acted in several #Telugu films - will essay the part of #Mohanlal’s son in #Vrushabha. Directed by #NandaKishore, the film - an epic action-entertainer transcending… pic.twitter.com/WEEjf2JKwR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2023

On working with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Roshann Meka said, "Getting a chance to share screen space with Mohanlal sir is a very big opportunity for me. It will be a challenging role and I am prepping hard to live up to the Nanda sir’s vision of my character. I feel honoured to be on board this amazing film.” (sic)

Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, Vrushabha tells a high-intensity dramatic epic story between a father and his son, and promises to have a massive ensemble cast and state-of-the-art VFX and high-octane sequences to enthrall fans.

The film is directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by (for AVS) Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies), produced by (for Balaji Telefilms) Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, produced by (for Connekkt Media) Varun Mathur.

Vrushabha, presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios goes on floors later this month and will be released in 2024 on over 4500 screens worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.