Rs 300 crore in three days: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' continues dream run at global box office

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan took its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer raised Rs 38 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned Rs 1.25 crore nett on the third day. Pathaan was also released in Tamil and Telugu on January 25.

"The total India collection on day three was Rs 39.25 crore nett (Rs 47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected Rs 43 crore gross. The total worldwide collection on day three was an insane Rs 90 crore worldwide gross box office," the studio said in a press note.

Pathaan, which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release in over four years, had raised Rs 106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by Rs 113.6 crore on day two.

The total India gross box office collection after three days stands at Rs 201 crore gross and total overseas collection is at Rs 112 crore gross.

"It is incredible that Pathaan has registered the biggest all-time opening in India and overseas, considering the collections of the film in the first 3 days of release which is dubbed as the opening weekend for any film.

"Pathaan has been blessed by Indians across the globe and what is happening with this film is unprecedented and historic," Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

Pathaan, which according to YRF has broken some 21 box office records, also has a guest appearance by Salman as fellow spy Tiger.