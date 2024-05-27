Bengaluru summit on diabetes care

Bengaluru: Dr Aravind's Diabetes Centre in Basaveshwara Nagar, run by Dr Aravinda J, hosted the ADC Summit 2024 on May 25 and 26. As many as 540 doctors and 130 national speakers attended the event.

Prof (Dr) Anuj Maheshwari, Governor of the American College of Physicians, and Dr Brij Mohan Makkar, past president of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India, were honoured for their dedicated service and advancements in the field, a news release said.