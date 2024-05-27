Home
Bengaluru summit on diabetes care

Prof (Dr) Anuj Maheshwari, Governor of the American College of Physicians, and Dr Brij Mohan Makkar, past president of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India, were honoured at the summit.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 21:11 IST
Bengaluru: Dr Aravind's Diabetes Centre in Basaveshwara Nagar, run by Dr Aravinda J, hosted the ADC Summit 2024 on May 25 and 26. As many as 540 doctors and 130 national speakers attended the event. 

Prof (Dr) Anuj Maheshwari, Governor of the American College of Physicians, and Dr Brij Mohan Makkar, past president of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India, were honoured for their dedicated service and advancements in the field, a news release said. 

Published 26 May 2024, 21:11 IST
