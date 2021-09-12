‘Salaar’ update: Prabhas-starrer to feature a ‘massy’ interval sequence?

Actor Prabhas’ upcoming movie Salaar will feature an action-packed interval block, according to reports in the Telugu media. The scenes have been designed to cater to ‘Darling’ fans and are likely to give the audience goosebumps. The inside talk is that it could be one of the best interval sequences in recent years.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with KGF, and marks his first collaboration with ‘Darling’. It is touted to be an actioner with mass elements and revolves around the journey of a ‘violent man’. The film stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and is her first movie with the Baahubali hero. Jagapathi Babu, last seen in the family drama Tuck Jagadish, recently joined its cast. The buzz is Vaani Kapoor may essay a key role in the flick. There were talks of Disha Patani, the star of films such as Loafer and Radhe, joining the cast but that is unlikely to happen

Salaar will hit the screens next year.

Prabhas, meanwhile is going through a busy phase on the work front and will next be seen in Radhe Shyam. The romantic drama revolves around the love story of two passionate lovers and it is likely to cater to the class audience. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is one of the most important films of her career. It will be released in theatres in January.

He plays Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. The biggie has an impressive cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Prabhas is paired opposite Deepika Padukone in Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Prashanth Neel, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the pan-India blockbuster. He also has a film with ‘Young Tiger’ Jr NTR in his kitty.