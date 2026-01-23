Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

7 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for alleged poaching

Those arrested will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Myliddy, Jaffna.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsWorld newsSri LankafishermenSri Lankan Navy

Follow us on :

Follow Us