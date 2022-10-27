Salman Khan recovers from dengue, to resume shoot for ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Salman Khan back to host 'Bigg Boss' after dengue scare

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 27 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 11:39 ist

Superstar Salman Khan has recovered from dengue and will soon resume shooting for reality show “Bigg Boss 16”, a source close to the actor said.

The 56-year-old star, who has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010, was diagnosed with dengue last week and was unable to shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of the Colors channel show.

“He is getting better. He is a bit weak but has recovered,” the source told PTI.

The actor will be filming for the weekend episodes on Thursday, a source close to the show said.

“The programming team has been informed Salman will shoot for Friday and Saturday’s episode today afternoon. Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi too will come today on the set to promote their film 'Phone Bhoot' on the show,” the source added.

During Salman's absence, filmmaker Karan Johar served as the host for three episodes of the long-running reality show.

Bigg Boss features a host of popular celebrity contestants locked in the house with over 90 cameras monitoring their each move. The 16th season of of the show premiered on Colors channel on October 1.

Earlier this week, Salman also attended birthday party of his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma.

