Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA Awards

Sources close to Khan said that the trio had had partied till the wee hours of Sunday

NP Jayaraman
NP Jayaraman, DH Web Desk,
  • May 28 2023, 11:35 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 15:59 ist
Vicky Kaushal (L), Hrithik Roshan (C), and Abhishek Bachchan (R) at the IFFA event. Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Abishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal partied together under one roof on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, sources told DH, after the IIFA Awards event.

Sources close to Salman said that the trio had had partied till the wee hours of Sunday, and Abhishek and Kaushal were seen matching steps with Salman while dancing to some of his popular songs.

Subsequently, Salman flew to Los Angeles for a business meet, mostly to raise funds for his new hotel. He is likely to return to India in the second week of June, sources added.

Also Read | Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'

Earlier, a viral video of Salman Khan's security personnel pushing Kaushal away had surfaced, fuelling speculation of tensions between the two actors.

Kaushal, however, dismissed said speculation, saying, "Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain.(Sometimes things are blown out of proportion). There is this unnecessary chatter about things. And things aren't how they seem in a video. There's no point in talking about that."

Later at the IIFA green carpet, Khan walked up to Kaushal and hugged him, putting an end to all speculation.

