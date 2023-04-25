Shah Rukh Khan in Kashmir for shooting of ‘Dunki’

Riding high on the success of his latest release P’athaan’, Bollywood ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in Kashmir for the shooting of his upcoming movie Dunki.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Khan and the four-time National Film Award-winning director. It also has actress Taapsee Pannu of Pink fame in the lead role and is scheduled to be released in December.

The last time Khan was in Kashmir was for the shooting of Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012.

The actor along with his team reached Sonmarg hill resort in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday afternoon, where he was given a warm welcome with flower bouquets and a white shawl, reports said. The film director and his production team visited Sonamarg resort last week.

People familiar with the development said that the crew visited Thajiwas Glacier for reconnaissance on Monday before the shooting schedule.

Earlier this month, Kiara Advani of the Fugly fame shot the final portions of Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan of Pyar Ka Punchnaama fame in the picturesque Sonamarg.

The love story between Kashmir and Bollywood began way back in 1949 when Raj Kapoor shot parts of his film Barsaat in the Valley, taking its beauty to a wider audience. Ever since, the Kashmir Valley became the focus area of many film producers.

The relationship between Kashmir and Bollywood lasted until the late 1980s, after which the unfortunate circumstances that ensued due to terrorism in the region brought a temporary end to this love story.

Bollywood made a comeback to the Valley post-2000 when films like Mission Kashmir and Haider were shot in Kashmir.

With Bollywood making a strong comeback to the Valley hopes of Kashmiri hoteliers and houseboat owners have increased. They anticipate a significant influx of filmgoers from the industry.