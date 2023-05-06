Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' pushed to September 7

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7

The film marks Shah Rukh's maiden project with filmmaker Atlee

PTI
Mumbai,
  May 06 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 22:38 ist
The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Credit: PTI, Twitter

Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will have to wait till September 7 for the superstar's second release of the year Jawan.

Shah Rukh and producer of the action-entertainer Gauri Khan shared the new release date of the film on social media on Saturday. Jawan was earlier scheduled to premiere on June 2.

The film marks Shah Rukh's maiden project with filmmaker Atlee, known for directing blockbuster Tamil movies Raja Rani, Their, Mersal and Bigil.

Jawan, a pan India release, promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. The production house also shared a first-look teaser for the film on social media Saturday. 

It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also features South star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Shah Rukh was last seen in action blockbuster Pathaan, which crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, scheduled to arrive in December.

