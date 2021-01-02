SRK to return to the big screen this year

Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen this year, fans demand update on 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 'Zero'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to confirm that he will have a release this year. While the star refrained from revealing the details of his comeback project, speculations are rife that King Khan will be returning to the big screen with the Yash Raj Films-backed actioner Pathan. The studio is yet to issue a statement confirming this but SRK has reportedly started shooting for the biggie. 

Pathan, which is being shot on an impressive budget, apparently features a larger than life storyline with twists and turns. John Abraham is expected to play the villain in the magnum opus. The Jism actor had previously played the antagonist in Dhoom and many feel that he is a good choice for the movie. He might also appear as the villain in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which is reportedly set in the same universe as Pathan

Meanwhile, SRKians have taken to Twitter to urge Yash Raj Films to release an update about the film at the earliest. 

'King Khan' was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, which did not do well at the box office. The Aanand L Rai-directed movie, which revolved around the journey of a little person, failed to make an impact due to the negative word of mouth and the positive response to the pan-India biggie KGF. Zero featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leading ladies. SRK took a break from films to plan his next move. 

There were reports that Shah Rukh would be seen in the Tamil movie Bigil but that did not happen. He might, however, be seen in a guest role in the Hindi version of Madhavan's eagerly-awaited movie Rocketry. The biggie revolves around the life of aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan and has been directed by 'Maddy' himself. The cast includes Simran, Rajit Kapur and Scottish actor Ron Donachie.

