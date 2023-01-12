SRK's secret to happiness: Keep your lows to yourself

Shah Rukh Khan's secret to happiness: Keep your lows to yourself

During the session, Shah Rukh also shared that nobody had seen the final cut of Pathaan as yet except the technicians working on it

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 12 2023, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 21:19 ist
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

"Keep your lows to yourself" was how Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan responded on Thursday when he was asked to share the secret to his happiness during a fan interaction on social media.

The 56-year-old actor, who is conducting frequent Q&A sessions on Twitter ahead of the release of his much-awaited comeback movie Pathaan, said he wanted to talk to his followers before he left for a game of 'Pitthu'/Lagori' (seven stones) with his children.

When a social media user asked "What is your secret to happiness?", Shah Rukh in his reply wrote: "Keep your lows to yourself."

About controlling anger, the star said he has "become better with time".

Also Read | Lot of hard work has been put into making 'Pathaan': John Abraham

Besides the high-octane spy thriller Pathaan, the star will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Jawan, directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh said he is yet to decide what his upcoming films will be for the next year when a user questioned him about the projects that will hit the screens in 2024.

"Have to finish the ones on hand for now. Will decide in a few months…." he said.

When a fan asked to describe his journey from his TV debut Fauji, Main Hoon Na to Pathaan, where all three characters are soldiers, the actor said: "Oh wow hadn’t seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute! (sic)"

During the session, Shah Rukh also shared that nobody had seen the final cut of Pathaan as yet except the technicians working on it.

"There were lots of youngsters who assisted in making this film. They were all the sweetest and even now working day and night. I had most fun with them (sic)" he said in a follow-up tweet.

Asked if there were physically challenging stunts in the Siddharth Anand directorial, Shah Rukh said there were "many for all the actors" but the team got the cast to always warm up, train and then do it with all safety measures in place.

Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, Pathaan will hit the screens on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shah Rukh Khan
bollywood
Entertainment News
pathaan

What's Brewing

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali

Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali

Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history

Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

 