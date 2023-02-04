Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani arrive for wedding in Jaisalmer

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday arrived in Jaisalmer with his bride-to-be Kiara Advani in a charter plane.

Kiara was accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and his team. All of them were scheduled to reach Jaisalmer airport at around 12.35 pm.

Their wedding function will start from Sunday.

Some family members of the couple are to arrive today. The rest of the guests and relatives will arrive on Sunday. Their wedding will take place at the Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer.

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda arrived from Mumbai on Friday to apply henna for the bride.