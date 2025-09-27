Menu
After VHP protest, Christ’s image in Vatican City themed Durga puja pandal in Ranchi replaced with Krishna’s

The development came a day after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleged that the marquee has been made that way to "hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus" and encourage conversion.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 18:46 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 18:46 IST
India NewsVHPJharkhand

