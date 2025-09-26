<p>Davangere: Two people died in a head-on collision between two bikes near Surahonne in Nyamathi taluk on Friday night.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Malatesh (25) of Nyamathi and Shaurya (18) of Kudregundi. Manjamma and Muniya are seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at the taluk general hospital.</p>.SC issues notice to Sanjjanaa Galrani on Karnataka govt's plea against quashing drug case.<p>Shaurya and Manjamma were heading towards Surahonne from Kudregundi on a two-wheeler. Malatesh and Muniya were heading towards Kudregundi. A head-on collision occurred between the two speeding bikes. The two bikers died on the spot, police said.</p>