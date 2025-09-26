Menu
Two dead in head-on collision between bikes in Davangere

The deceased were identified as Malatesh (25) of Nyamathi and Shaurya (18) of Kudregundi.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 18:16 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 18:16 IST
Karnataka NewsAccident

