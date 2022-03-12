Sonu Sood off to a flying start in new 'Roadies' promo

Sonu Sood off to a flying start in new 'Roadies' promo

Sonu Sood will be seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging and gritty journey of the show

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 12 2022, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 13:43 ist
Actor Sonu Sood. Credit: PTI Photo

The new promo of the upcoming season of the reality adventure show 'Roadies' was released on Saturday. The quirky video shows Sonu Sood being approached by one of the channel executives, to host the upcoming season.

Sonu takes off to jog as the executive tags along to make an offer. They pass through mustard farms, the rustic locales of a small village before Sonu breaks it to him that he has already said yes to being the host.

Talking about the show, the new season will be laced with picturesque locales, adventurous tasks, a revamped format and a new host in South Africa.

Sonu Sood will be seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging and gritty journey of the show. The show, produced by Pippip Media, promises to be a fresh new journey with surprising twists and turns. The final list of the contestants on the show will be revealed soon.

