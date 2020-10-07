Soumitra Chatterjee stable, no rise in body temperature

Soumitra Chatterjee stable, no rise in body temperature

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 07 2020, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 23:36 ist
Soumitra Chatterjee. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The health condition of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who tested positive for Covid-19, is stable, a senior official of the hospital where he is being treated said on Wednesday.

The 85-year-old Dada Saheb Phalke awardee did not experience any rise in his body temperature during the day, the official said.

Also read: Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for Covid-19

"We are keeping a close watch on him. He is fine as of now," he said.

Chatterjee, known for portraying the protagonist in many acclaimed films of maestro Satyajit Ray, was admitted to a city-based private hospital on Monday after he tested positive for the pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Are hospitals ready for Covid-19’s second wave?

Are hospitals ready for Covid-19’s second wave?

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

 