Soumitra Chatterjee stable, no rise in body temperature

The health condition of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who tested positive for Covid-19, is stable, a senior official of the hospital where he is being treated said on Wednesday.

The 85-year-old Dada Saheb Phalke awardee did not experience any rise in his body temperature during the day, the official said.

"We are keeping a close watch on him. He is fine as of now," he said.

Chatterjee, known for portraying the protagonist in many acclaimed films of maestro Satyajit Ray, was admitted to a city-based private hospital on Monday after he tested positive for the pandemic.