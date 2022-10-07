'RRR' seeks Oscar nomination in general category

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' movie seeks Oscar nomination in general category

The blockbuster movie features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 07 2022, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 20:32 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's pre-Indian independence fiction RRR made an application to the Academy of Oscars for a consideration in the general category. The blockbuster movie features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role.

"We applied to The Academy of Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here is to continue to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," a note on the RRR official twitter handle said on Thursday.

"We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers," it further said.

According to media reports, the movie which was released in March this year grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in collections worldwide. Courtney Howard, a renowned film critic in a tweet said "#RRRmovie’s RRRoad to the OscaRRRs being paved as we speak. You’ve never seen anything like this movie/ adrenaline rush. I sincerely hope Academy members get out there and see this one".

The flick will be competing in all categories including best motion picture (DVV Danaiah), best director (SS Rajamouli) and best actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) among others.

