Stuntman dies on sets of 'Love You Rachu'

A stuntman died on the spot on the sets of the Kannada film 'Love You Rachu', starring Ajay Rao and Rachita Ram.

The film's shooting was in progress in Jogenahalli near Bidadi from the last four days. Around noon on Monday, during the shoot of an action sequence, stuntman Vivek came in contact with an electric wire and died. Another stuntman, who was also injured during the incident, was admitted at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

In the sequence, the makers were capturing a rope shot using a crane. Vivek, the 28-year-old who hailed from Tamil Nadu, came in contact with the wire and was electrocuted.

It is learnt that director Shankar S Raj, producer Guru Deshpande and action choreographer Vinod were taken for question by the police in Bidadi. Ajay Rao, who was at the spot, told television reporters that it's an unfortunate incident and a clear case of negligence.

In 2016, Kannada actors Anil and Uday had died while shooting a stunt sequence for the film 'Masti Gudi'. At around 60 feet above, the two jumped from an helicopter into a lake and were drowned. Duniya Vijay, the film's lead, miraculously escaped death in the same sequence.