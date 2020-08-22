Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on October 30

Suriya is arguably one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry and enjo\ys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. The powerhouse performer, on Saturday, took to Twitter to reveal that his eagerly-awaited movie Soorarai Pottru will release directly on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, skipping the theatrical route. He also wished fans on the Vinayagar Chathurthi.

Soorarai Pottru was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film, helmed by Sudha Kongara of Saala Khadoos fame, is a biographical drama that revolves around the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, The movie has a strong cast that includes Aparna Balamurali, ‘Collection King’ Mohan Babu and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal. Its soundtrack, composed by GV Prakash, has a distinct folk feel to it and has clicked with a section of the audience. Soorarai Pottru has been produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment

Sudha had proved her mettle with Madhavan’s Saala Khadoos (Irudhi Suttru in Tamil) and added a new dimension to her career. The film revolved around the bond between a boxing coach and his trainee and exceeded expectations at the box office. Sudha also helmed Guru, the Telugu remake of the movie. The film, featuring Venkatesh in the role essayed by ‘Maddy’ in the original version, clicked with target audience.

Many feel, Soorarai Pottru has the potential to help her scale new heights. The film is an equally important affair for 2D Entertainment as the banner’s last major outing Ponmagal Vandhal, which too released directly on Amazon Prime Video, had received a mixed response from the target audience.

Coming back to Suriya, he is going through a rough phase on the work front. The Singam hero has last seen Kaappaan, which did not do as well as expected. It remains to be seen if Soorarai Pottru helps him silence his detractors.