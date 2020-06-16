Sushant Singh Rajput's death brings Bollywood's professional rivalry out in open

The professional rivalries, lobbies and political divide came out in open as the Mumbai police probed deeper into the trigger point of depression of Sushant Singh Rajput that allegedly led to the actor ending his life.

Hours after Maharashtra's home minister Anil Deshmukh assured that the "professional rivalry angle' behind actor Sushant dying by suicide on Sunday will be probed, lobbies levelled charges against each other.

A day after three-time national award winner Kangana Ranaut targetting lobbies and groups, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap named a prominent Bollywood family for the downslide of his career.

However, the Indian Film & TV Directors' Association rubbished the charges.

"Few established filmmakers who’re blaming certain groups of film industry for Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, should have the guts to name them. When they can abuse our PM everyday, then why fear from exposing this ‘lobby’ in the film industry? If you can’t, then keep quiet," its president Ashoke Pandit said.

Meanwhile, the late actor's former companion Ankita Lokhande visited his Bandra home and met his family members. The police continued with the investigation and recorded statement of many people.